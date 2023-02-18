False Face celabrates masks from across the globe

False Face is an instagram page that celebrates fascinating, wonderfully strange, and beautiful masks from all around the world. The account is run by talented artist and maskmaker Jym Davis. What I love about False Face is the wide range of mask designs that it features, showing that the possibilities for the art of mask making is truly endless.

Here's a futuristic looking bubble-head mask, some incredible vintage halloween masks, and some wild thread masks that look as if tiny tentacles are sticking out of them. I come to False Face whenever I need some visual stimuli, and I always leave feeling inspired to create.