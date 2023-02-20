Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by running barefoot into NJ gas station and locking the door (video)

A woman who says she was kidnapped nearly a year ago escaped by running into a New Jersey gas station and locking the door behind her. She had fled from a nearby house, where she had been held captive, wearing only shorts and a T-shirt in 42 degree weather. (See gas station security footage, supplied by station owner Bobby Madaan and posted by NJ.com, below).

The assailant tried to follow her in, but left when he realized the door was locked, only to return a bit later on a bicycle. According to CNN, James W. Parrillo Jr., 57 was arrested later that day, charged with kidnapping.

From CNN: