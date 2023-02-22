Steve Bannon's lawyers sue him for $500k in unpaid bills

It's funny to think there's a lawyer out there who's willing to represent Steve Bannon in a lawsuit filed against him for allegedly not paying his lawyers. It's like a more disgusting version of Human Centipede.

Insider reports that Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, the law firm that represented Bannon in criminal cases "billed Bannon $855,487.87 but was paid only $375,000, leaving an outstanding balance of $480,487.87." The lawsuit states, "Defendant never raised any objection regarding the correctness of the invoices."

From Insider: