You know how your dog gets the zoomies and runs with reckless abandon all over the house or yard? Well, turns out wombats get the zoomies too! Watch this silly wombat—whose name is Boo—get the zoomies at Caversham Wildlife Park in Perth, Western Australia, in a video filmed by the park and shared by Australian Community Media.

The Caversham Wildlife Park Facebook page explains that more than 2000 animals, birds, and reptiles live at the park—over 200 different species, including Tasmanian devils, kangaroos, echnidnas, emus, koalas, and more! If you want to learn more about Caversham Wildlife Park and see more of Boo and the other Aussie animals, check out their website.