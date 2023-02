On Willow Street near Jackson Town Hall, there is a red British telephone booth. Inside is not a phone but free books, notepads, pencils, and packets of hot cocoa. My daughter, SJ, is in Wyoming this week and texted me photos of the snow-covered kiosk, sharing that she had grabbed a book about American history out of it. I did some digging but couldn't find out anything about this cool little library online but I thought you might get a kick out of seeing it anyway.

A closer look. photo by SJ Blazenhoff