Should a Dungeon Master change a game campaign to be "cruelty free?"

Roleplaying gamers reading this may have seen a story making the rounds recently about a DM being asked by one of their players to change their campaign to be cruelty-free, at least toward critters players would recognize from the real world. In this case, a chef character had cooked a slaughtered pig and this vegan player found it offensive. As you might imagine, news of this set off a polarizing firestorm within the TTRPG game community.

In this DungeonCraft video, Professor Dungeon Master does an admirable job, I think, in attempting to thread this needle in a meaningful and sensitive way while addressing all aspects of the issue.