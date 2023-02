Clifford Beddy takes the craft of felting to the next level with this surreal stop motion. A little wool ladybug finds its way into a blank eyeball, and then morphs into the eye, giving it an iris and pupil until it flies away. Beddy's felting and animation skills are both superb. I love the details, such as the eyelashes and the little pink thing in the corner of the eye (aka the lacrimal caruncle).

@cliffcreativity