Nathalie Meibach weaves some of the coolest baskets I've ever seen. She translates scientific data from meteorology, ecology and oceanography into her artwork. I came across Meibach's baskets on the Hi-Fructose magazine instagram page, and was taken aback by how electrifying they look. These are the most psychedelic looking baskets I've come across. I love that the basket in the first photo is also wearable. It looks like an insect's nest from an alien planet. There's a madness to these baskets that is totally captivating. Check out more of Nathalie Miebach's work on her website.

