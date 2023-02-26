Nathalie Meibach weaves some of the coolest baskets I've ever seen

Popkin

Nathalie Meibach weaves some of the coolest baskets I've ever seen.  She translates scientific data from meteorology, ecology and oceanography into her artwork. I came across Meibach's baskets on the Hi-Fructose magazine instagram page, and was taken aback by how electrifying they look. These are the most psychedelic looking baskets I've come across. I love that the basket in the first photo is also wearable. It looks like an insect's nest from an alien planet. There's a madness to these baskets that is totally captivating. Check out more of Nathalie Miebach's work on her website.

From instagram:

"Nathalie Miebach maps the data from extreme weather patterns into her basketry sculptures, creating brilliantly explosive works that are reminiscent of glitch-laden insect hives."