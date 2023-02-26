The magical windmills of artist Vollis Simpson

Vollis Simpson (1919 – May 31, 2013) was a folk artist who created an art landscape of unique windmills for the public to enjoy. Simpson used found scrap metal along with many colorful bits of material to create his "whirligigs". Some are shaped like rocket ships, and others look like carnival rides that came right out of a dream-world. Many of his larger pieces are kept at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Wilson, North Carolina. Simpson's awe-inspiring whirligigs contain a type of magic that the world needs more of.