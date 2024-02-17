The Scare-Fox (1910) was a mechanical device created to scare foxes away from pheasants, and it looks like a fantastic piece of folk art

The Scare-Fox (1910) was a mechanical device created to scare foxes away from pheasants and looks like a fantastic piece of folk art. The Scare-Fox worked by sending flashes of light outwards and showcasing a cartoonish face meant to scare the foxes away.

I wish I could see a video of the device in action, shooting light out. I love the way the Scare-Fox looks, and I think it belongs in the MoMA.

From The Public Domain Review:

Uncannily resembling an early work of outsider art, Head Gamekeeper D. Green's "scare-fox" was an altogether utilitarian contraption, devised to send foxes fleeing from his Herefordshire game preserve's pheasant field. Shutters driven by a clockwork mechanism sent light flashing from three sides of the crude box, while its fourth side bore a badly painted caricature of a human face. Before the "scare-fox", Green would burn fires at night to keep the foxes from the pheasants, "and even after that used to lose some". He was certain that two scare-foxes set up in any field or wood would keep the predators away, and had plans to make one with glass sides and bells timed to ring with the shutters.

