This folk art mouse trap looks like something out of a nightmare. The incredible handmade cat-shaped trap is carved from wood and features a set of blunt metal spikes as teeth. Ouch! Nautilus Antiques:

This wonderful mousetrap, dated 1 March 1921 and shaped as a threatening cat, definitely embodies many of these traits: even a humble object of everyday life, such as a trap, had to be beautiful.

This cat is menacing enough when empty- I don't even want to imagine what it must look like after mealtime. This mouse trap has a hand-made charm to it nonetheless. I'd love to have it as an artifact (one that just sits on a shelf and doesn't trap any mice).