Man arrested for allegedly checking suitcase of explosives at Pennsylvania airport Monday

This woman may have been joking about bringing a bomb in her luggage, but Mark Muffley, 40, apparently wasn't. On Monday, the FBI arrested Muffley for allegedly packing explosives and related devices into a suitcase that he checked for a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Orlando, Florida. TSA found fuses and explosive powder hidden in the lining of Muffley's roller bag along with "a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries" and two circuit breakers. After the TSA paged him over the loudspeakers, he quickly left the airport. From the BBC News:

There was a quick fuse, which appeared to be a part of the original manufacture of the compound, and a hobby fuse, which seemed to have been added post-manufacture, according to the criminal complaint.

The "powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks", the FBI court document says.

"The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers." […]

He is charged with possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.