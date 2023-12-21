TSA cites man for "loaded diaper" that turns out to be illegal

An Arkansas man got the attention of the TSA yesterday when he tried to get through security at New York's LaGuardia Airport with a loaded diaper — loaded with bullets, that is.

The "dirty diaper" was in his carry-on bag, and when a security agent sniffed it out, the diaper set off an alarm.

The 20-year-old gentleman first tried to deny knowing how the diaper got inside his bag, but when pushed further, he threw his girlfriend under the changing table.

From TSA: