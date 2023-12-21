TSA cites man for "loaded diaper" that turns out to be illegal

An Arkansas man got the attention of the TSA yesterday when he tried to get through security at New York's LaGuardia Airport with a loaded diaper — loaded with bullets, that is.
The "dirty diaper" was in his carry-on bag, and when a security agent sniffed it out, the diaper set off an alarm.
The 20-year-old gentleman first tried to deny knowing how the diaper got inside his bag, but when pushed further, he threw his girlfriend under the changing table.
Inside the diaper, TSA officers unwrapped 17 bullets that had been artfully concealed inside the otherwise clean disposable baby diaper.
TSA officers notified the Port Authority Police, who cited the traveler with unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition.
Apparently this guy needs a bullet-proof plan for packing his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight.