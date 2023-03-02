Sweaters for dead birds by artist Anette Messager

In 1971, artist Anette Messager began knitting beautiful, tiny sweaters for dead birds. The sweaters come in a variety of colors, and are shaped to fit each bird carcass. What a poetic and tender way to celebrate these bird's lives. I wish that every dead bird could rest in one of these sweaters. (Messager's work reminded me of another fantastic artist, Jeffery Vallance, who held a funeral service for a grocery store chicken named Blinky The Friendly Hen.) See the bittersweet photos from Messager's project here.

