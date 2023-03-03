Big fun with tiny car racing

3D BotMaker's King of the Mountain returns for a forth season of head-to-head racing with modified 1/64 scale die-cast cars. This season they are in "Racing City, Japan," a huge track set with a fun Japanese city theme including underground parking structures, Tomica shop, and a Lawson store—haha. Four gravity-powered Hot Wheels cars race down the long and twisty track, with plenty of wide sections for passing and a figure-eight finish for crashing. It's really a lot of silly fun! Camera work and lighting are great and the track-side commentators ThreeD Botmaker and TwoD are hilarious. New elimination races every week. Which of the 1980's car models featured this season will you root for? C'mon, Fierro!

