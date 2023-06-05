Meta moment: A Barbie line inspired by Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Is this art imitating art imitating art? Mattel is taking meta to a whole new level with its newly announced line of Barbie dolls and accessories based on the upcoming Barbie film. The collection, which promises "Barbiecore" and "Ken-ergy" vibes, mirrors the styles sported by Barbie, Ken, and other new characters in their cinematic adventure through Barbie Land and beyond.

Beyond the dolls themselves, the line notably includes a scaled-down version of Barbie's movie-famous DreamHouse and a hot pink RC Corvette from Hot Wheels. Mattel is also offering a Barbie UNO deck and Little People figures.

Barbie opens July 21 in theaters.