Homophobes at Fox News have ridiculous opinions of Sec. Buttigieg

In this video Fox news hosts make a string of personal attacks focused on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and he offers a response straight out of the handbook. According to Fox Mayor Pete is purportedly a diminutive, evil, "flamboyant" man with very bad timing. I think we know which part of that description scares them so, and it ain't the evil.

The orange vest fits Sec. Buttigieg as well as any other person pictured wearing their safety gear. My view on safety vests is that someone wearing one always looks brilliant as they care more about safety than looks.