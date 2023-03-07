A Twitter worker didn't know if he still worked there. He finally got an answer from Elon Musk on Twitter: "🤣🤣"

Halli Thorleifsson, a 45-year old manager at Twitter hired when he sold his design agency to it, was locked out of his work accounts but could find no-one at the company to say why. Eventually he challenged the new boss, Elon Musk, on Twitter. After his tweet went viral, Musk responded. Thorleifsson was indeed fired, or, as Musk put it, two laughing emojis: "🤣🤣"

Obviously the guy knew he was out, but the way he hooked his former boss on Twitter adds to the impression that Musk is hopelessly snarled by his need to perform for randos, and not all that bright.

He went on to further criticise Mr Thorleifsson saying: "The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.

Thorleifsson made a fuss, I guess, because he knows whatever acquihire contract he has with the company isn't going to be honored. On the other hand, I bet a lot of fired/laid-off Twitter workers are still getting paid because it's a shambles there. A palace of Stephen Roots.