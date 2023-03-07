These weird headphones are for cleaning out ear wax

These aren't audio headphones but rather a new medical device for automatically cleaning out earwax. It flushes out your ear canals and then sucks out the waxy water. If I was undergoing the procedure, I'd pretend I'm listening to a Japanese noise album. From investor Unorthodox Ventures' press release:

For 200 years, the medical standard of care has been the ear-and-bladder syringe, a medieval-looking device that squirts water into ear canals, a messy procedure that requires clinicians to place buckets on a patient's shoulder. OtoSet brings ear care into the 21st century and simplifies earwax removal, reducing the procedure time required from 20 minutes to less than five.

In a quick cleaning cycle, liquid flow is directed from solution containers through disposable ear tips and toward the walls of the ear canals to break down earwax. Continuous micro-suction draws the earwax and liquid back through the ear tips and into disposable waste containers for a simple, clean procedure.