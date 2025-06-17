Japan's bizarre nurse recruitment strategy

Nursing is a noble profession — not to mention a grueling one and often a dangerous one. Unfortunately, those selfless and driven enough to enter the field on their own are few and far between, so some nursing agencies have had to get… creative. Take, for instance, nurse-web.jp, a nursing recruitment site that has grasped the Internet's proclivity for spreading weird stuff around with both hands.

Feast your eyes on the "Sukima Nurse" collection, a set of bizarre, almost stock photo-like nursing non sequiturs presented by this very serious nursing agency without much in the way of explanation. The goal seems to be for these images to spread — they're all presented for commercial and personal use for absolutely free, which is why I'm able to reproduce them here without fear of copyright ninjas showing up at my door. Every single image is a treat, but here's a brief selection of my favorites:

"A nurse watches the world crumble from her window." Image via nurse-web.jp.

"Awkward nurse." Image via nurse-web.jp.

"Nurses at the mercy of a patient who uses the art of cloning." Image via nurse-web.jp.

According to the site itself, the Sukima Nurse collection is intended for "the one percent of maniac demands", presumably catering to people who are really into nursing. If Sukima Nurse is responsible for even one flabbergasted bystander reconsidering their career path, though, it will have done its job. You can browse the whole collection (and presumably start on your path to becoming a nurse) here.