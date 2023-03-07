Why was this 14-foot reticulated python slithering around Long Island, New York?

As one might suspect, reticulated pythons aren't native to Long Island, New York. And yet when the state's Environmental Conservation officers (ECOs) responded to a call about an odd snake on the side of the road, that's exactly what they found. The snake was curled up in a ball, sadly deceased. When they unfurled it, they realized the python was a stunning 14-feet long.

"The ECOs removed the snake from the roadway to appropriately dispose of it," reports the Department of Environmental Conservation. "It is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York and they may only be possessed by holders of a Dangerous Animal License. An investigation into the owner of the snake is ongoing."