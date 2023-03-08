Game publisher Take-Two to lay off workers

Take-Two, the video game titan that publishes the Grand Theft Auto series (among many, many others) has recently laid off an indeterminate number of employees. Although tight-lipped about which specific divisions were affected, or even the number of employees, the company described the layoffs as "necessary steps" to "better align our organisation with our long-term priorities." If that comes across as meaningless corporate jargon, it's probably because it is. Take-Two pulls in billions through GTA Online alone, meaning that its apparent motive of cost reduction comes across as misguided at best and painfully fake at worst. It has also assured gamers that this move will have little impact on active development, however, meaning GTA 6's developers can keep on working in inhumane crunch conditions without any fear of being laid off at all!