82-year-old man charged after allegedly selling $800,000 worth of fake Michael Jordan basketball cards

Mayo Gilbert McNeil, 82, of Denver, is keeping busy as the golden afternoon stretches on. He's been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, with prosecutors alleging he made $800,000 selling fake basketball cards, all featuring legendary star Michael Jordan.

"Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit," Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York field office, said in a news release. In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

"I did nothing wrong," he said, declining to comment at length