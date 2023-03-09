Sweaters that fool facial recognition

Protect your facial biometric data with knit wear? As absurd as that sounds, designer Rachele Didero, of the Italian startup Cap_able, has patented textiles that do just that. The patterns trick facial-recognition cameras into thinking it's not looking at a person. The pieces in the Manifesto Collection which include sweaters, pants, a dress, and a shirt, start at ~$300.

Insider:

The patterns were developed by an artificial-intelligence algorithm. They incorporate animal-inspired shapes — which the brand calls "adversarial patches" — with the goal of tricking software into classifying the wearer's body as an animal.

Wild! This is the only video I could find that shows how cameras perceive a person in one of their sweaters as a non-person.