Sweaters that fool facial recognition

Rusty Blazenhoff
"The object recognition software’s capabilities are hindered by the algorithm on the textile, causing it to not recognize the person wearing this garment. Instead, it recognizes the textile as nothing, a 'zebra,' or a 'giraffe.'" Product photo: Cap_able

Protect your facial biometric data with knit wear? As absurd as that sounds, designer Rachele Didero, of the Italian startup Cap_able, has patented textiles that do just that. The patterns trick facial-recognition cameras into thinking it's not looking at a person. The pieces in the Manifesto Collection which include sweaters, pants, a dress, and a shirt, start at ~$300.

Insider:

The patterns were developed by an artificial-intelligence algorithm. They incorporate animal-inspired shapes — which the brand calls "adversarial patches" — with the goal of tricking software into classifying the wearer's body as an animal.

Wild! This is the only video I could find that shows how cameras perceive a person in one of their sweaters as a non-person.