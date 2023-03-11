Artist Tee Ken Ng created awesome zoetrope automata. This sculpture becomes animated when rotated, making a little wooden person look like they're walking around. Atlas Obscura: "By using a Geneva wheel the zoetrope can be rotated in steps (frame by frame). The intermittent motion allows the animation to be viewable with the naked eye due to the persistence of vision, without the need for strobes or cameras."
Artist Tee Ken Ng's awesome zoetrope automata
