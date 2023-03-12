Artist Tobias Gremmler makes absurdly cool videos of stringy beings. Some of my favorites include Fascia, Pupa, and this "animal field study". Gremmler's work is incredibly visceral. I can almost feel the swaying strings of his creatures brush against me as I watch his videos.
The stringy delights of Tobias Gremmler
