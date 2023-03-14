Could ChatGPT replace the labor produced by corporate Chief Operating Officers?

Machinet, an "AI assistant for developers," made this fun video using ChatGPT in place of a human COO at a company meeting. The results are … honestly pretty indistinguishable from a lot of larger company meetings, especially in the tech/media industries. If we're to truly realize the potential of using AI to reduce labor costs, certainly it would make more sense from both an economic and sociopolitical standpoint to cut a handful of higher expenses than to reduce the lower-wage workforce, whose salaries are more like rounding errors, comparatively. Makes you think!