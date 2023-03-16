Asking GPT-4 to quickly build a lucrative business on a $100 Investment

On Twitter, designer and writer, Jackson Greathouse Fall gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible. Jackson is acting as its human liaison and doing anything it says to do.

Within the first two days, GPT-4 has created a business (an online seller of sustainable, eco-friendly products, called Green Gadget Guru, greengadgetguru.com), designed a website, logo, and website art (with an assist from DALL-E and Midjourney), and begun offering product ideas.

Jackson named his entrepreneurial AI boss HustleGTP and created a hashtag that others have started using to chronicle their own AI-driven side hustles.