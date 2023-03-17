If you lose something on the NYC subway, you'll probably find it. Here's why.

If you forget something on the New York City subway, all hope isn't lost. (Especially if it wasn't stolen.) Every year, more than 30,000 items are lost on the city's trains and buses. Many of those things end up in the MTA Lost & Found office at the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. Inside sit more than 50,000 mobile phones, along with the likes of several dozen saxophones, an air conditioner, false teeth, and a suitcase containing a "dizzying array of adult toys." Getting those items back to their rightful owner is enabled by technology coupled, of course, with some rather excellent humans. Here's how it works: