This $40 NYC tour shows you rats, garbage, and the city's grimy underbelly

The Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, and the Museum of Modern Art: they've been done to death. Folks visiting New York City for their first and certainly for their tenth time, want something new. Something different. Something that helps them to understand the traditions and rituals of one of the great cities of the world.

What they're looking for is the Garbage and Rats in New York City Walking Tour.

That's right: for just forty lousy bucks, you can spend two hours being shown around the trash-tainted underbelly of the largest city in the United States. Guided by a grad of the Sanitation Foundation's NYC Trash Academy, you'll go on a walkabout in Lower Manhattan on a learning filth-ridden, rat-addled adventure.

The tour starts at the corner of Wall Street and Pearl Street, moves north to the South Street Historic District, DeLury Square, and then finishes in the vicinity of City Hall. Along the way, you'll learn that Wall Street (unsurprisingly) was once a garbage dump, learn about landfills, and check out a former rat pit and more! Honestly, this sounds frigging awesome. What's more, it has some great reviews on TripAdvisor. The next time I'm in the city, I'm going. You should, too. Just maybe get a typhoid shot first.