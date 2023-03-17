TikTok lawyer's guide to outsmarting tricky traffic stop questions

Lawyer Kevin "Kev" Kennedy, famous for his fabulous hair and penchant for large rings, produces witty videos on TikTok that offer legal advice with a generous dash of panache. His latest gem is titled "Four Trick Questions Cops Ask When You Get Pulled Over and How to Answer Them."

Kev's enlightening video breaks down the four questions as follows:

"Do you know how fast you were going?" Kev's advice: Channel your inner zen and respond with, "I wasn't speeding." Remember, admitting nothing is key! "Do you know why I pulled you over?" Kev's wisdom: Always play dumb and say "No." "Can I search your car?" Kev's counsel: Stand your ground and say, "I do not consent to a search." They'll need probable cause or a search warrant to proceed. "Where are you coming from and where are you going?" Kev's suggestion: Politely inform the officer that you'd rather not share that information.

Kev's other videos are equally useful. They include what to do and say after you've been arrested, how to make the best use of your one phone call from jail, and why not to use your school's wifi on your personal devices.