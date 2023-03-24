A parent found that "The Bible" is full of stuff Utah's book-banning laws prohibit, and filed a formal complaint to have it removed

Utah has a law that requires committees to review any book submitted by parents via a web portal for removal from their district libraries. This law was put into place to remove books that might help kids understand themselves, or not feel bad about who they are, but are deemed "unchristian" because they might include a mention of private parts, or skin color, or choosing to wear the clothes you like. One parent realized that if books can be banned for such simple stuff, the Bible they were reading was FULL of the content this law seeks to ban.

The parent filed an 8-page complaint via the web portal. You can read it in this Salt Lake Tribune article.