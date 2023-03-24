Baseball team rebrands to honor Oregon's famed Exploding Whale

The Eugene Emeralds are going to be giving Sluggo, their jolly green bear, a brief vacation as they rebrand as The Eugene Exploding Whales! While I love Euegene for their Roller Derby and pancakes, I have not paid much attention to the Emeralds, however, any chance to share the exploding whale video is one I will take.

The Emeralds will play four games as the Exploding Whales and are selling a bunch of merch.

MILB:

The Eugene Emeralds have announced their Exploding Whale alternate identity. Starting in April, the Emeralds will become the Exploding Whales for four different games (April 22, May 6, May 26, and August 19). The Emeralds have worked with the city of Florence, the mayor, city council and other business leaders in Florence to carefully create this alternate identity. All Exploding Whale merchandise can be found at https://emeralds.milbstore.com.

The Exploding Whale identity is a reference to an event that occurred in November of 1970 in the city of Florence. A 45-foot-long sperm whale washed ashore on the coast that weighed just short of eight tons. The state's Highway division had jurisdiction over the beaches and after consulting with the United States Navy, they decided to remove the whale using dynamite. The hope was that it would result in small pieces for animals to consume. The result was an event that would be remembered in the history books.