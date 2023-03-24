George Santos will formally confess to his crimes rather than face prosecution in Brazil

Perhaps the most lying congressperson with the most invented background in the current congress, George Santos apparently can not run from the law in Brazil. Santos and his attorneys have agreed to a deal wherein he admits his crimes and repays the victim rather than face prosecution in court.
I wonder if this will at all play into the GOP-led ethics investigation supposedly looking at Santos vast array of dishonesty.
Prosecutors in Brazil have agreed to a deal with Rep. George Santos in a case in which he is accused of defrauding a Rio de Janeiro area clerk of $1,300 over clothes and shoes in 2008, documents obtained by CNN show.
A petition from Santos' attorney requesting a deal says Santos would agree to formally confess to the crime and pay damages to the victim, a Rio de Janeiro area clerk, as is required under Brazilian law.
A memo from prosecutors agreeing to the deal last week asked the defense for assurances they have the ability to contact the victim to repay him before the deal is finalized.