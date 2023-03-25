At least five killed in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion

An explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., killed at least five people and injured six more late Friday. Officials are searching the rubble and wreckage for missing workers, reports KRCA News, and suspect a gas leak was the cause.

Chief of Police Wayne Holben said the blast destroyed one building and damaged a neighboring building. "It's pretty leveled," Mayor Samantha Kaag said of the explosion site. "The building in the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."

From aerial footage it seems the building shown by Google Street View (embedded above) was obliterated. Lucky it was after hours; hundreds of people worked there during the day.