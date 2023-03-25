Man cannot stop petting his cat's ears

I don't know about you, but this song and the problem it addresses are totally relatable. In my world, I often sit down to work and then get distracted by Henry Rollins' adorable face, so I have to stop what I'm doing to pet him and ask him 20 times why he's so cute. If you can relate to this intractable problem, you'll love this video. It was created by musician Anthony Vincent, who rose to fame with his "Ten Second Songs" series ("this is where I take popular songs and perform them in the style of 20 different artists"). Vincent describes the video: "I was trying to get work done but I couldn't stop playing with my cat's ears. So I wrote a song about it." Enjoy! BRB, gotta go pet Henry Rollins!