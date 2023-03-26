Robin Williams perfectly breaks down the upcoming financial crisis by mocking the 2008 financial crisis

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Let's not pull punches here; we're heading toward a fairly serious financial catastrophe pretty soon. Within the last couple of weeks, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, and shortly after that, the Swiss investment firm Credit Suisse had its own liquidity crisis leading to UBS acquiring them in an attempt to avoid investor panic as well as subsequent bank runs. Also, toss in the looming correction in the housing market, the bottom falling out of the crypto market, and the S&P 500 index entering a bear market– which has often preceded a recession- it's clear to see that the clouds are starting to gather for a horrific financial storm.

As the headlines keep pouring in about the potential "Great Recession 2.0," it's hard not to draw parallels to the 2008 recession and bank bailout. In the video linked above, Robin Williams performs a hilarious impression of the cash-strapped bankers from 2008 that bears an uncanny resemblance to our current predicament.