John Stewart explains how the government actually works

In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, John Stewart described the state of the United States government:

Our country is held together by hundreds of really talented legislative aides. Their bosses, many times, are wind-up dolls… It's held together by these legislative aides that are relentlessly trying to do the right thing. And by the thousands of grassroots activists that are trying to get access, and they're blocked by a moat of lobbyists, and moneyed interests, that prevent the people in that building, from doing the work, that best benefits all the people outside of that building. And that's the process.