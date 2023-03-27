Macklemore shares thoughts on 'Thrift Shop' on its 10-year anniversary: it's 'like the anti-flex'

"Don't be a fuckboy and think that a logo's going to make you cool," is the core message Macklemore says he wanted to send with "Thrift Shop." Somehow, this massive hit is already 10 years old, and its music video is nearing the 2 billion views mark on YouTube. In this interview, he reflects on the song that launched his career into the stratosphere, saying it's "like the anti-flex."

The first time I heard it, I was driving in Los Angeles, futzing with the radio and tuned in mid-song. As a lifelong thrifting aficionado, I was immediately hooked ("this is fucking awesome"). When I stopped, I had to look up what I had just heard. That's when I found the music video which made the song even better. No lie, I'm personally responsible for at least 200 of those 2 billion views.