Nintendo to show off new Zelda gameplay at long last

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited follow-up to record-setter and modern classic Breath of the Wild, has been shrouded in mystery since its initial reveal. Part of the buzz comes from the fact that Nintendo has been uncharacteristically cagey about actual details of the game – but now, as part of the runup to the May 12 release date, they're pulling back the curtain and showing off some cold, hard gameplay.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

What they've shown of Tears of the Kingdom so far makes it look quite a bit like its predecessor. Granted, its predecessor is considered to be one of the greatest games ever made, so that's not necessarily a bad thing, but still – I'm excited to see what they do to shake that formula up.