Train cab video leading up to Norfolk Southern derailment is missing

Video from inside the Norfolk Southern train cab in the time before it derailed last month, spilling thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals near East Palestine, Ohio, has "gone missing."

That means everything except for those 20 minutes around the derailment was recorded over. And thus, investigators cannot check video from the inward-facing camera to see what the three-person train crew was doing earlier in the trip.

"It's just as important to see what was going on before that," [chair of the National Transportation Safety Board Jennifer L. ] Homendy said. "The train was going in the 35-40 mph range earlier and then between 40-50. So we don't even have what was occurring around the first and second wayside (defect) detectors, much less before that, all of which is key to investigations."