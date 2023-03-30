Ace Frehley has a massive document of "dirt" on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in a safety deposit box

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is butt-hurt after Paul Stanley insulted him and is threatening to get revenge by releasing a pile of "dirt" about Stanley and Gene Simmons—collected in a 120-page document he keeps in a safety deposit box.

This latest tiff began when Stanley was a guest on the Howard Stern Show to promote the band's "final" run of shows. When Stern asked why Stanley and Gene Simmons wouldn't allow Frehley and former drummer Peter Criss to play with them at the band's 2014 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stanley said: "Because if you saw people onstage who looked like Kiss but sounded like that… maybe we should be called Piss."

Frehley later appeared on Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation radio show and laid down an ultimatum:

I'm going to make a statement to Paul Stanley right now. I'm telling you that I want a formal apology for what you said, and a retraction and an apology within seven days. And if I don't get that within seven days I'm coming back on Ed Trunk's show – if you'll have me, Ed – and I'm going to tell some dirt that nobody knows about Paul and Gene, that I've always kept to myself because I'm the kind of guy who doesn't talk about this. I like to talk about positive stuff. My attorney has it in a safety deposit box. God forbid anything happens to me, my attorney is instructed to release it to the New York Times, Rolling Stone, everybody. So they can't intimidate me with trying to hurt me or saying 'you better not say anything about me live on the radio,' because then they're totally screwed. Their careers will be ruined.

