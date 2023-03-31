Check out DC Comics' "Dawn of DC" trailer

It's strange how many parallels one can draw between the history of DC's film division and its comic book publishing arm. Both wings of DC burst into the mainstream with monstrous success in the form of Superman content and were subsequently followed by an equally successful foray into Batman content. In the decades that followed, DC became the face of their respective mediums while Marvel lagged behind. However, similar to the world of comics, once Marvel discovered its voice in film, the game inverted, and suddenly DC started playing catch-up ball with the House of Ideas.

In an attempt to course correct with their film division, Warner Brothers Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran to head the DC's new and improved film studio. With his first announcement of DC's impending production slate, Gunn emphasized that DC's various multimedia projects would be interconnected across movies, video games, and television. Now it appears that DC comics is looking to capitalize on the synergy of its multimedia wing with a new trailer that aims to promote the company's native medium of comic books.