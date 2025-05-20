DC Comics is hiding "Golden Biscuits" inside reprints of a 1955 comic book, offering two lucky fans a chance to trade their local comic shop for the Superman movie premiere's red carpet in Los Angeles.

Starting June 18, collectors can snag polybagged copies of Adventure Comics #210, crossing their fingers they'll find one of Krypto's Golden Biscuits inside. As DC announced, winners get the full Hollywood treatment airfare, hotel, and premiere tickets to James Gunn's Superman film.

The promotion ties into the comic's original story, which features Krypto's debut appearance. In "The Superdog from Krypton," young Clark Kent reunites with his cosmic canine companion after years apart.

If you happen to have a Henry Salt-style dad willing to hire factory workers to unwrap comics until they find your golden biscuit, lucky you. For the rest of us mere mortals, DC offers a no-purchase entry option through their website until June 25. But with 1-in-62,500 odds, you might have better luck waiting for a radioactive spider bite.

One notable restriction: "Entrants may not have been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude" — which means President Trump won't be joining the Superman premiere festivities, at least not until Kavanaugh, Alito, and Thomas change the rules for the orange Lex Luthor.

