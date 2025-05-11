Peacemaker Season 2 announced; still looks delightfully over the top

James Gunn's Peacemaker was a breath of fresh air amidst a landscape of overwrought, overly-dramatic superhero projects for a simple reason: it remembered that comic books are supposed to be silly. Also, wow, John Cena can act. With Gunn now in charge of the entire DC universe and the overwhelming critical response to the first season, it was only a matter of time until Season 2 rolled around.

As confirmed by the first official trailer, Season 2 will be out August 21, carrying such delights as a new world-ending threat, more of everyone's favorite psychopath Vigilante, and Nathan Fillion in the worst bowl cut anyone's ever seen. The only thing I really want to see, though, is a new dance number in the hilariously straight-faced opening credits.

