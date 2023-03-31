The A.I. Dilemma, a month-old reality check about artificial intelligence, already seems dated

Give yourself time to digest The A. I. Dilemma, a reality check from March 9th, 2023. I stress the date because AI's moving so fast that some concepts are outdated as soon as they are discussed, and in the month since this first aired, advancements have taken place that make quick history of it.

I also recommend you take a grain of salt, too. There are many moments that are alarmist–which I don't think is wrong–and it could potentially ruin your day.

There is no way we slow down, but we might yet steer the ship.