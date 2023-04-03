Low-volume alcohol consumption has no impact on longevity

This study does not mean you should chug a bunch of those little airplane travel bottles of your favorite booze.

A study published in JAMA Network Open and conducted by scientists in Canada and the UK shows that people who drink a little are no more or less likely to die than someone who never does. Both are less likely than people who have three or more drinks daily.

So it doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't chug those airplane bottles, either. As in all things, act responsibly.

Gizmodo: