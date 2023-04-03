Witness the spectacular sight of 64,000 sea turtles captured on drone footage

Here's some pretty spectacular drone footage of 64,000 sea turtles from a birds eye view. According to Sea (@sea) • Instagram photos and videos on Instagram, this is the largest turtle gathering ever captured on film. If the first video in the post doesn't capture the giganticness of this turtle gathering, then check out this zoomed-out photo, where the turtles look like little stars in the night sky.

The extraordinary drone footage was captured by the @greatbarrierreeffoundation researchers' team as part of the #RaineIslandRecoveryProject that is restoring the world's largest green turtle nesting area for future generations.