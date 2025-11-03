Brazil's a surreal paradise of dunes and crystal blue lagoons

Lençóis Maranhenses may be the most magical-looking place I've ever seen in a video. This stunning location is on the northeast coast of Brazil. Here, you can find an otherworldly-looking intersection of sand dunes and blue lagoons.

Despite its desert-like appearance, Lençóis Maranhenses is not technically a desert because it receives a significant amount of annual rainfall. Spending a day here would be like a dream. I know that if I get to visit this national park someday, I'l never want to leave,

From Youtube: "Lençóis Maranhenses sits at the intersection of three biomes—a rare overlap that supercharges biodiversity. Across 350 square miles of dunes, the rainy season brings thousands of crystal blue lagoons into view, many big enough to swim in. What makes this surreal environment possible? And why, even after 2 million years in existence, does it still feel so mysterious?"

See also: Tourists at a lagoon in Iceland make a run for it when part of the glacier collapses