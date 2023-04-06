Bathroom break-In: thieves steal 436 iPhones worth $500k from Washington Apple Store

Thieves cut a hole through the bathroom of a coffee shop in Washington State's Alderwood Mall to gain entry to an Apple store. They stole 436 iPhones valued at around $500,000.

Apple will deactivate the phones, which means anyone who buys one from the thieves will be the proud owner of an expensive brick.

From MacRumors:

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the theft, but as it is part of an active investigation, it has not yet been released. Nothing was stolen from the coffee shop, but it will cost $1,500 to replace locks and repair the bathroom wall.